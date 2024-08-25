Rajasthan: Truck overturns on bike in Churu, 3 killed

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Three youths were killed when a truck carrying wood overturned on their bike in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened near the Parvatisar bridge on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Shahrukh Khan (22), Soyal (20), and Saddam (18).

According to police, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned on the bike. Shahrukh and Saddam died on the spot while Soyal died on the way to the hospital.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem on Sunday, police said.

The police have seized the truck and efforts are being made to nab the truck driver, police added.