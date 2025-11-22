Rajasthan: Trump Junior praises Mewar rulers' legacy during Udaipur Palace visit

Udaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, met erstwhile royal family member Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar at the Udaipur City Palace on Saturday during his visit to Rajasthan for a high-profile wedding, officials said.

Trump Jr was accompanied by US businessman Raj Mantena. The meeting featured discussions on Mewar’s history, culture and contemporary global developments, palace officials said.

According to the palace officials, Trump Jr expressed admiration for the courage and legacy of Mewar’s historic rulers, including Maharana Kumbha, Maharana Sanga and Maharana Pratap.

Mewar presented symbolic mementoes to the visitors, which Trump Jr described as “special and memorable”.

Trump Jr, along with international and Bollywood celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, arrived in Udaipur late Thursday for the wedding celebrations.

The wedding of Vamsi Gadiraju and Netra Mantena will take place at Jagmandir on Sunday morning, followed by a reception in the evening, officials added.