Rajasthan: Two children drown in pond in Balotra

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Two cousins, aged 13 and 14 years, drowned in a pond in Balotra district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Chetan Singh (13) and Hem Singh (14), police said.

They had gone to graze the cattle. When one brother entered the pond and started drowning, the other one jumped to save him. However, they both drowned in the deep water, Sindhari SHO Suresh Kumar said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, Kumar said. PTI AG HIG HIG