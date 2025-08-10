Rajasthan: Two children, her grandmother drown in pond

Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) Two children drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Rajsamand district on Sunday, and their 60-year-old grandmother who jumped in to save them also lost her life, police said.

The incident took place in Dhak Ka Thada village under Mandawar gram panchayat, they said. Bhanwari Devi, her grandson Himmatram (11) and grand daughter Meena (10) died in the incident.

"Bhanwari Devi had gone to graze goats with the children when they entered the Shil Sagar pond. Both began drowning and the grandmother jumped in to save them but she also did not know how to swim," Devgarh police station in-charge Anil Vishnoi said.

Villagers pulled the three out and rushed them to the Devgarh government hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police said the children were cousins. The bodies were later handed over to their family members after postmortem, police said. PTI AG SHS SHS SKY SKY