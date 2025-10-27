Rajasthan: Two constables suspended for dereliction of duty during Anta bypoll preparations

Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) Two police constables have been suspended for negligence during duties related to the upcoming Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan's Baran district, officials said on Monday.

Baran Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek said the two suspended personnel -- constables Mukesh Kumar Gurjar and Chandrabhan Sahariya -- were found absent from duty.

They were assigned to a static surveillance team as part of the election arrangements, he said.

The SP said both officers displayed serious dereliction of duty by remaining absent during the critical preparatory phase of the bypoll. Their headquarters during the suspension period will remain the Police Lines, Baran, he added.

The Anta Assembly bypoll is scheduled for November 11, with counting on November 14. The seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena was disqualified.

The BJP has fielded Morpal Suman as its candidate, while Congress has nominated former minister Pramod Jain.