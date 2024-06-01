Rajasthan: Two cops arrested for taking iPhone as bribe in Behror

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Two police personnel were arrested for allegedly taking bribes on Saturday in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, officials said.

According to the Director General Anti Corruption Bureau Ravi Prakash Mehrda, the Station House Officer of Behror Rajesh Kumar and a sub-inspector and constable Ajeet Singh were seen demanding an iPhone and Rs 15,000 in cash from a complainant.

"The SHO had demanded an iPhone while the constable demanded Rs 15000 from the complainant for not making him an accused in a case registered with the Behror police station. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the SHO and constable were held while taking a packet of iPhone," Mehrda said.

The constable told the complainant that he would take the cash later, he said.

Both police personnel were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, he added.