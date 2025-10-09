Rajasthan: Two held for looting anklets of elderly woman after severing her feet

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was brutally attacked in Sawai Madhopur district by a man and his female accomplice, who severed her feet and looted silver anklets, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Ramavtar alias Kadu Bairwa and his female accomplice, Tanu alias Sonia, have been arrested, SP Anil Kumar Beniwal said. Ramavtar hails from Gangapur city, while Tanu is from Bharatpur district.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Gangapur. The victim, Kamla Devi, a daily wage labourer from Seetoda village in Bamanwas, was lured by the accused on the pretext of work, the SP said.

According to police, Devi met Ramavtar a few days ago in Piplai town, where he claimed to be engaged in construction work and in need of labourers. On Wednesday, he called the victim to Gangapur.

When she failed to return home, her family lodged a missing person complaint at Gangapur City Sadar police station.

The next morning, police were informed that an injured woman had been found, with her feet severed and anklets stolen, near Jat Baroda road.

The woman, who regained consciousness after the assault, managed to crawl through the bushes to the roadside and seek help. She was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Jaipur in critical condition.

Based on technical surveillance and mobile location tracking, police traced and arrested the two accused.

SP Beniwal said the main accused had been released from Sewar Jail just a month ago. Both suspects have confessed to the crime, and further investigation is underway, police said.