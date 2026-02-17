Rajasthan: Two illegal firecracker units raided, warehouse sealed after Bhiwadi factory fire

Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) Joint teams of the police and revenue department unearthed two illegal firecracker manufacturing units and a warehouse during a search operation in Bhiwadi town of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Tuesday, officials said.

The action comes a day after an explosion and fire at an unauthorised unit in the town, which claimed the lives of seven labourers.

The search teams seized a large quantity of firecrackers, explosive material and machinery from two separate premises. A warehouse stocked with finished crackers was also sealed, officials said.

Police suspect that the manufactured goods were meant for distribution across markets in Rajasthan, Haryana and the Delhi-NCR region.

Meanwhile, the police have detained Hemant Sharma for questioning in connection with the incident. Sharma has been named in the First Information report (FIR) filed after Monday's fatal blast.

The Monday evening fire at the illegal factory left seven dead and two others with serious injuries. PTI SDA AKY