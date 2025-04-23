Rajasthan: Two, including a foreigner, held for attempt to convert locals in Kota village

Kota (Raj), Apr 22 (PTI) Two persons, including an American national, were taken into custody for questioning after Bajrang Dal members filed a complaint alleging that the duo were involved in illegal conversion activities in Motipura village, police said on Tuesday.

The two individuals were identified as Joy Mathew, a local, and his son-in-law Collin Michel, who is an American national.

Kota (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sujit Shankar said, "Initially, a case has been registered against Collins Michel under sections of the Foreigners Act and further action will be taken on the basis of the report by the joint interrogation cell." Presently, the two men are in police custody for interrogation, he said.

"A villager from Motipura on Monday evening called Bajrang Dal's Hindu helpline number and reported an alleged attempt to convert the local Bheel community people," said Yogesh Rainwal, provincial coordinator of Bajrang Dal.

In his complaint, Rainwal said he along with other Dal members reached Motipura village, where they found a gathering of around 50 men, women and children of the Bheel community at Charan Choki.

He alleged that a few people in the gathering made objectional comments on Hindu gods and goddesses.

"There was a prayer and after that a locket with a cross was distributed among them. Also, non-vegetarian food was being prepared to serve to them and corrupt their religion," he said.

Rainwal submitted a complaint to the Kainthun police station and demanded action against the accused.

"Taking note of the incident and a complaint on it by Bajrang Dal activists, police have detained two persons, identified as Joy Mathew and Collin Michel for interrogation," DSP Rajesh Dhaka said.

Collin was in Motipura village with his wife and three children, he added. PTI COR RUK RUK