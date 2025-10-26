Rajasthan: Two key accused arrested for highway murder in Chittoragarh

Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) Police in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh have arrested two prime accused in connection with a murder during a gang war on the Udaipur-Kota highway in the district on June 1, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ishwar Singh, a history-sheeter, and Rajpal Singh, police said.

Chittorgarh SP Manish Tripathi said the latest arrests took the total number of people held in the case to 19.

According to police, Ajayraj Singh Jhala was having dinner with his friends on the terrace of a hotel near Semalpura, when Manoj Chaudhary, an associate of the attackers, informed Ishwar Singh alias Hariom Singh about Jhala's exact location.

Acting on the tip-off, Ishwar Singh along with about 15 accomplices arrived at the hotel in three vehicles and opened indiscriminate firing, killing Jhala on the spot. The attackers also vandalised and set fire to Jhala's two vehicles before fleeing the scene, the SP said.

Given the seriousness of the crime, several special teams were formed to trace and arrest the culprits, the officer said.

Ishwar Singh was arrested from Udaipur, and based on his disclosures, police subsequently arrested Rajpal Singh, he said.

The district police had announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 each for the arrest of both the accused.

Efforts are underway to recover the weapons and vehicles used in the crime, police said. PTI SDA ARI