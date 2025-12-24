Rajasthan: Two killed, 8 injured as car turns turtle on NH-84 after driver dozes off

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Two people were killed while eight others sustained injures when a car overturned on a national highway stretch in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Wednesday morning after the driver allegedly dozed off, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway-89 (Ajmer-Bikaner) between Gudda and Tehla villages under Thanwala police station limits in the district.

According to the police, the passengers in the car were traveling from Jaipur to Balotra to perform at a wedding ceremony.

According to preliminary inquiry, the accident may have occurred after the driver fell asleep at the wheel, polie said.

"Two people were killed and eight others were injured in the accident. The car driver reportedly dozed off. Dense fog is also said to be another reason. The matter is being investigated," Thanwala Station House Officer Ashok Jhajharia said.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Tehla, Nagaur. After receiving first aid, they were referred to JLN Hospital in Ajmer.

The deceased were identified as Dev from Jalandhar and Amar from Jhansi. Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary of JLN Hospital for postmortem examination, police added.