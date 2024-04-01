Rajasthan: Two killed as driver rams car into culvert after falling asleep at wheel

Jaipur, Apr 1 (PTI) Two people were killed and another injured when a car collided with a culvert on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday, police said.

According to Laxmangarh SHO Shriram Meena, preliminary investigation revealed that the car that was going from Jaipur to Delhi went out of control and collided with a culvert as the driver dozed off.

Further investigation in the matter is on, he said.

"Two passengers in the car died and the driver was injured in the accident," the SHO said.

Meena said the injured driver has been admitted to Alwar District Hospital for treatment.

He said the deceased were identified as Ajay Arora (57) and Rajendra Singh (45) and the bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem.

PTI AG RPA