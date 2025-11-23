Rajasthan: Two killed as speeding dumper rams into motorcycle in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Two men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding dumper truck near the Transport Nagar tunnel here on Sunday morning, police said.

Constable Banwari Lal said the deceased -- Yogesh Meena (18), a resident of Bhusawar in Bharatpur, and Ajay Sharma (18) from Bandikui in Dausa -- were travelling from Dausa towards Jaipur when the dumper collided with their motorcycle.

Both died on the spot, he said, adding that the driver of the offending vehicle fled from the scene.

According to the police, a case has been lodged against the driver under relevant sections and efforts are on to apprehend him.

The bodies were handed over to families members after a postmortem examination, police said.