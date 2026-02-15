Rajasthan: Two killed, one injured after bike collides with bus in Pali

Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Two men were killed and another seriously injured after their motorcycle collided head-on with a private bus in the Khod village of Rajasthan's Pali district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Girdhari (46) and Shravan (38), both residents of Khod, a senior police officer said, adding that the injured, Bheraram, a resident of Changwa village, was referred to Jodhpur after primary treatment at the Bangad Hospital.

Police said the three were on their way to Parshuram Mahadev temple for Mahashivratri when the accident occurred about a kilometre ahead of the Khoud village.

The motorcycle reportedly collided with an oncoming private bus while attempting to overtake another vehicle. Girdhari died on the spot, while Shravan succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Shiv Narayan of the Guda Endla police station.

The bus has been seized, and further investigation is underway, police said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem.