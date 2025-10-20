Rajasthan: Two miscreants killed in car crash while fleeing after kidnapping bid

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others injured when their vehicle collided with a truck while fleeing after allegedly kidnapping a man in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near Ajitgarh village, late Sunday night.

Police said Dennis Bawaria was sitting in an SUV near a liquor shop on Churu Bypass on Sunday night when he was surrounded by five men who came in two vehicles.

One of the vehicles rammed into Dennis's vehicle. Hearing the crash, locals rushed to the spot, but the assailants threatened them by brandishing rods and sticks and managed to abduct Dennis, police said.

The accused also vandalised Dennis's vehicle and hit a roadside cart while fleeing.

Police said a team pursued the vehicle in which the accused were fleeing. During the chase, the suspects threw Dennis out of their vehicle and sped away. Soon after, their vehicle collided with a truck.

Two accused -- Babu Lal and Vinod Meena -- died on the spot while three others were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said, adding that the matter is under investigation. PTI SDA ARB HIG HIG