Rajasthan: Two more held in 2018 Jail Prahari exam paper leak case

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has arrested two more persons in connection with the 2018 Jail Prahari recruitment exam paper leak case, officials said on Monday.

SOG Additional Director General (ADG) VK Singh said the accused, Jagjit Singh, was a project manager at Tata Consultancy Services, the company responsible for conducting the recruitment exam.

He allegedly provided the question paper before the examination. The second accused, Karan Kumar, is from Jamshedpur and a friend of Jagjit, he added.

The officer said earlier the SOG had arrested an accused, Sandeep Kadian, in the case. During interrogation, he revealed that he had met Karan in Jamshedpur regarding the procurement of the exam’s answer key.

Based on this information, Karan was arrested from Dehradun on March 23, the ADG said.

He further disclosed that the leaked question paper was provided to him by Jagjit, who was subsequently arrested from Noida, and the two are being interrogated, VK Singh said.

The online examination for Jail Prahari direct recruitment was conducted in October 2018.

The SOG had registered a case in the matter, leading to the arrest of 19 accused so far, including the mastermind, brokers, and jail guards, officials said. PTI AG OZ OZ