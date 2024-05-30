Rajasthan: Two newborn babies die at CHC, action initiated against 14 staffers

Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) An inquiry committee in Rajasthan's Kota initiated action against 14 staff members of the health department for alleged negligence after two newborn babies died at the Community Health Centre, officials said on Thursday.

The families of the babies alleged that they died due to heat as there were no coolers in the room and the ceiling fans were of no use. Following this, a three-member committee was formed to probe the matter.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Shubhra Singh said that as soon as the case of the death of two newborns due to negligence of medical personnel in Suket CHC came to light, the department took strict action by getting an inquiry investigation done by the Joint Director of Kota Zone.

The inquiry committee in their report said that there was negligence on the part of the health personnel.

After the report, notices were issued to 14 personnel of the department, officials said. Two women health workers were suspended with immediate effect, some personnel have been under Awaiting Posting Orders status and some have received show-cause notices.

According to the report, two doctors in the department were absent from duty without prior information.

The babies were born on May 26 to Savita and Sapna at the CHC Suket and died on Monday, an official said.