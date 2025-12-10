Rajasthan: Two sisters charred to death as house catches fire in Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Two sisters, aged 14 and 8, were charred to death after their thatched house caught fire in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the Malarna Dungar area on Tuesday night when Priya (14) and her sister Pooja (8) were sleeping in a room. Their grandparents were sleeping in the outer area of the house when it caught fire, police said.

The parents of the siblings, who died on the spot, had gone to attend a programme in Gangapur when the incident occurred.

The bodies were handed over to the family on Wednesday after post-mortem, police said.