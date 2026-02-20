Rajasthan: Two sub-inspectors dismissed for cheating in 2021 recruitment exam

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 20 (PTI) Two probationary sub-inspectors have been dismissed from service for their alleged involvement in a cheating scandal during the Sub-Inspector Police Combined Competitive Examination, 2021, officials said on Friday.

The Office of Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Inspector General of Police (IG), Kota Range, issued the dismissal order on Thursday. Sher Singh (29) and Manohar Singh (26), both residents of Jalore district, were removed with immediate effect.

The two sub-inspectors were posted at the Kota Police Lines. Investigations revealed they used unfair means, including dummy candidates, to secure higher marks in the examination, IG Goyal said.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan had registered a case and arrested the two sub-inspectors following a probe. Both were subsequently sent to jail.

According to an official statement, the two sub-inspectors deliberately committed unlawful acts for personal gain and entered government service through criminal intent and conspiracy.

Their actions were described as contrary to police rules, conduct and discipline and deemed unacceptable for members of a law enforcement agency.

Sher Singh and Manohar Singh have been dismissed from state service under Rule 19(2) of the Rajasthan Civil Services(Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1958, effective February 19, it added. PTI COR SMV AKY