Rajasthan under Cong gained nationwide infamy for widespread paper leaks: Satish Poonia

Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) Former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday criticised the previous Congress government in the state for creating an "atmosphere of chaos and corruption" during its rule, particularly with regard to paper leak cases.

Poonia claimed that under the Congress, Rajasthan gained nationwide infamy due to widespread paper leaks, especially in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) to recruit primary and upper-primary level teachers in schools.

The BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma successfully conducted the REET recently, Poonia said.

"This was in stark contrast to the previous Ashok Gehlot-led government when not only the REET papers were leaked, but also those for more than 19 other recruitment exams, including for patwaris, constables, junior engineers, sub-inspectors, librarians, and forest guards," Poonia claimed.

Ashok Gehlot's tenure jeopardised the future of more than 70 lakh youths in the state, he alleged.

Accusing the previous government of frequently imposing internet shutdowns during recruitment exams, Poonia said, "This caused widespread inconvenience and disrupted business activities. The BJP government, on the other hand, took a decision to stop such shutdowns during exams." In fact, paper leak cases were one of the main reasons behind Congress' defeat in the 2023 assembly elections, he claimed.

"There were large-scale protests both inside and outside the assembly over paper leaks. But the then Congress government had no satisfactory answers. It even resorted to police repression to silence the protests," Poonia alleged.