Rajasthan: UNESCO site Gagron Fort hosts over 51,000 students in mass-painting event

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 10 (PTI) The UNESCO World Heritage Site Gagron Fort in Jhalawar witnessed a historic moment on Wednesday as more than 51,00 students painted together.

The event, organised under the state government's Panch Gaurav programme, was titled Gagron Fort Painting Festival and aimed at generating heritage awareness across the district and the state.

The festival showcased the artistic talent of children while spotlighting the cultural grandeur of the fort.

Jhalawar District Collector Ajay Singh Rathore described the event as an unforgettable milestone for the district.

"Gagron Fort has stood witness to centuries of history, but today it witnessed an ocean of creativity. This event is not just a record, it is a tribute to the imagination of our children, respect for our heritage, and the growing identity of our district," Rathore said.

He added that the festival would help position the fort as a new national and international hub for art, culture, and tourism.

An exhibition basketball match was also organised at the Ramburj area of the fort.

Stalls showcasing the district's unique heritage, industries, horticulture, tourism, and local traditions attracted significant public interest.

During the event, the Collector, the SP and other officials planted orange and teak saplings within the fort premises.

Zila Pramukh Prem Bai Dangi, former RPSC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sharma, District President Deputy Conservator of Forest Sagar Panwar, Additional District Collector Anurag Bhargava and others also attended the event.