Rajasthan, UP all set for SIR of electoral rolls from Tuesday

Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) All preparations are in place for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Rajasthan, which will begin on October 28, Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said on Monday.

The exercise will culminate with the publication of the final electoral roll on February 7, he said.

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced that it will conduct phase two of SIR of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union territories -- the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal -- between November and February.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026.

According to the schedule, CEO Mahajan said, training and printing of enumeration forms will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by door-to-door distribution and collection of forms from November 4 to December 4.

The draft voter list will be published on December 9, and claims and objections will be accepted between December 9 and January 8, 2026, he said.

Hearings and verifications will be held until January 31, and the final electoral roll will be published on February 7, 2026, he added.

Rajasthan currently has 5.48 crore registered voters, whose details will be verified by 52,469 booth-level officers (BLOs) during the revision. Of these, 2.61 crore voters are above the age of 40, with about 77 per cent already mapped. A total of 2.88 crore voters below the age of 40 are being mapped, Mahajan said.

He said detailed instructions have been issued to all divisional commissioners, district election officers and electoral registration officers regarding polling station reorganisation, BLO and observer training, political party coordination, media management and promotion of online submissions.

In Uttar Pradesh, too, preparations for SIR of electoral rolls have been completed, CEO Navdeep Rinwa said in a statement.

"The last Special Intensive Revision in the state was carried out in 2003, and after almost 22 years, it is being conducted again as per the directions of the Election Commission of India," he said.

The exercise will commence in the state on Tuesday with the objective of making the electoral rolls more accurate and inclusive, he said.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has approximately 15.44 crore voters and 1,62,486 polling stations. There are 75 district election officers, 403 electoral registration officers, 2,042 assistant electoral registration officers, and 1,62,486 BLOs working across the state, the statement said.