Rajasthan polls: Vasundhara Raje meets Gulabchand Kataria in Udaipur

Jaipur: Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje met Assam Governor Gulabchand Kataria in Udaipur.

Advertisment

Both of them held a long discussion during the meeting in Udaipur on Sunday, party sources said, adding the meeting was not pre-scheduled.

After the meeting, Raje left for Banswara to offer prayers at the Tripura Sundari Temple.

The meeting is considered important for the politics of Mewar.

Kataria had dominated the Udaipur seat in four elections. After he became governor, the BJP is now trying to field a strong contender for the seat.