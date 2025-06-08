Rajasthan: Vegetable vendor killed in road mishap in Beawar

Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) A vegetable vendor was crushed to death by a sand-laden dumper in Beawar district on Sunday morning, triggering a protest by local villagers who blocked a road demanding justice and compensation.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in Jaitaran tehsil when the vendor, Mallaram Kumawat, was on his way to Bar village on a motorcycle. He was hit near Nimaj village by a dumper that was coming out from a farmhouse.

Family members rushed Mallaram to a government hospital in Nimaj, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the tragedy, angry villagers and relatives gathered at the accident site, placed the body on the road and demanded immediate arrest of those responsible and compensation for the bereaved family.

As the protest intensified, demonstrators blocked the road connecting Nimaj to the Jaipur-Jodhpur highway, affecting traffic movement.

Police and administrative officials reached the site and tried to pacify the protesters, but a minor scuffle broke out between locals and police personnel. To maintain law and order, additional force was called in.

Jaitaran SDM Ravi Prakash said, "Two JCBs and the dumper have been seized, and a suspect has been arrested. The stock of sand has been confiscated too."