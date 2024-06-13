Rajasthan: Vice President Dhankhar lauds soldiers' courage, sacrifice in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Praising the soldiers protecting the country's borders in difficult circumstances, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that it is because of their courage and sacrifice that all the countrymen can sleep peacefully.

In an interaction with the Border Security Forces during his Jaisalmer visit on Thursday, Dhankar said he has been a student of Sainik School which is why he has immense respect towards the soldiers.

"Your contribution, penance and dedication are commendable, you serve the country in very challenging conditions. Mothers and sisters have a huge contribution in boosting the morale of the BSF jawans," he said.

He said that female soldiers are also doing an excellent job.

"Today, the daughters are moving forward shoulder to shoulder. Even in this difficult situation, your dedication towards the nation is exemplary," he said.

Earlier, Dhankhar and his wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar reached Jaisalmer airport where they were received and welcomed by the state parliamentary affairs minister Jogaram Patel and others.

From there, they reached Tanot Mata temple by helicopter and offered prayers for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all the countrymen.

The Vice President reached the Bawalianwala post on the international border and met the BSF personnel deployed there.

Dhankhar will participate in a function at the headquarters of 154 Battalion, BSF and interact with the jawans and officers on Friday.