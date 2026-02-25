Rajasthan: Village revenue officer arrested while accepting bribe of Rs 50,000

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested a patwari (a village-level revenue officer) in Dholpur district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, officials said.

According to the bureau, Birendra Kumar Sharma, posted as patwari of Basai Samanta revenue circle, was arrested during an operation.

The complainant alleged that the accused was demanding Rs 50,000 to process a land mutation entry and had been harassing him for the payment, an official statement said.

Based on the complaint, a team from the bureau laid a trap on Wednesday and caught the accused while accepting the bribe amount, officials said.

Further investigation and legal action in the case are underway, the statement added.