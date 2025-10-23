Rajasthan: Wax statue of Mahavir Chakra awardee Brigadier Bhawani Singh unveiled in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Thursday unveiled a wax statue of Mahavir Chakra awardee Maharaja Brigadier Sawai Bhawani Singh at the Jaipur Wax Museum in Nahargarh.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the tourism portfolio, unveiled the statue on Singh's birth anniversary.

Describing the moment as both emotional and proud, Kumari said Brigadier Bhawani Singh, a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, embodied valour, discipline and compassion, and his life continues to inspire generations.

A special documentary on the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero’s life and military service was also screened at the event.

Museum founder-director Anoop Srivastava said it was an honour to immortalise Bhawani Singh, the first Maharaja to join the Indian Army after Independence, adding that the statue would inspire visitors for years to come.

The wax museum's "Royal Darbar" section also features Maharana Pratap, Sawai Jai Singh II, and Maharani Gayatri Devi.