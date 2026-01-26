Rajasthan: Western disturbance to bring rain, thunderstoms on January 26, 27

Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect parts of Rajasthan during January 26-27, bringing light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, the India Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

According to the weather office, the system is expected to become active over the state from January 26, with light rain likely at isolated places in western and northern Rajasthan afternoon. However, weather conditions are expected to remain largely dry during the morning hours of January 26.

The impact of the western disturbance is likely to be most seen on January 27, when parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Ajmer divisions may witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall, the Met office said. Hailstorm and strong winds gusting at 30-40 kmph are also likely at isolated places during this period.

The Met department said that minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours, and the ongoing cold wave conditions are expected to ease from January 27 onwards.

Meanwhile, cold conditions persisted across the state on Monday morning.

Fatehpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 0.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Sikar (0.5), Nagaur (1.1), Dausa (1.4) and Lunkaransar (1.7).

Most cities reported minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur recorded a minimum of 6.7 degrees, the Meteorological Centre added. PTI AG AMJ AMJ