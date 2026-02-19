Rajasthan will open 841 new fair price shops: Food Minister

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Rajasthan's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara informed the House on Thursday that the state government has issued notifications for the opening of 841 new fair price shops.

Of these, 442 shops have completed the selection process, while the process for the remaining 399 shops is ongoing, Godara said, adding that 15 new fair price shops have also been approved in Chittorgarh district.

Replying to a supplementary question during Question Hour, the BJP leader said the previous government in the budget 2022-23 had announced the opening of 5,000 fair price shops, but opened only 531 of them, of which 38 were in the Chittorgarh district.

The regulations stipulate that a fair price shop should be opened with a minimum of 500 ration cards.

However, to facilitate the public, the state government has empowered district collectors with the authority to relax these rules and open shops as needed.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat assured the House that the state government is taking the issue of flooding in Ajmer city seriously.

Responding to a call attention motion during Zero Hour, Rawat assured the House that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared for improving the Luni River's flow area without affecting its natural course.

Rawat said efforts to widen and strengthen the river originating from Ajmer's Nag Hill flow area to enhance drainage will be made.

A Detailed Project Report will be made to find permanent solutions to the issue, the minister said.

"Also, efforts will be made to assess and make the most effective use of treated sewage water from Ana Sagar Lake, preventing overflow in the lake and avoiding waterlogging in the city," he said.