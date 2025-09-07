Rajasthan witnessed 20 custodial deaths in two years:Govt report

Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 20 custodial deaths in police lock-ups between August 2023 and August 2025, with six of them attributed to suicides, a government report has stated.

The report, which was submitted in the state assembly in response to a query by Congress MLA Rafeek Khan, said 12 of the deaths were linked to health issues, including six from heart attacks.

Besides six of the inmates dying by suicide, one person died after falling into a well during an escape attempt. The cause of one death remains disputed.

The report highlighted recurring patterns such as chest pain, heatstroke, abdominal pain, or hanging inside police lock-ups.

One case in Beawar's Jaitaran drew attention after a detainee allegedly hanged himself from a railing using a blanket during peak summer in May. The report noted that standard operating procedures prohibit leaving items that could be misused, raising questions over compliance.

Of the 20 cases, inquiries in 13 are still pending. In the seven inquiries completed so far, none found fault with police personnel, and the deaths were recorded as natural or suicides., the report stated.

In a few instances where negligence was established, action included transferring policemen to lines or issuing departmental notices.

Disciplinary action was taken in some cases. An SHO and three constables in Jaipur were shifted to lines after a custodial suicide, a constable in Sriganganagar was denied an increment for a year, an SI in Baran was suspended, and constables in Beawar and Dausa were served notices.

The development comes at a time when the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on custodial deaths. The court has said it will examine compliance with its earlier directive mandating installation of CCTV cameras in police stations. PTI AG DV DV