Rajasthan witnesses light to moderate rain

Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Light to moderate rain triggered by a western disturbance occurred in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions in Rajasthan during the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

The maximum rainfall was 21 mm in Goluwala of Hanumangarh, 10 mm in Dungargarh of Bikaner, 10 mm in Hanumangarh, 7 mm in Sangaria of Hanumangarh, 6 mm in Anupgarh and 5 mm in Tibbi of Sriganganagar till Sunday morning, according to the MeT department.

The impact of the western disturbance will be there in Rajasthan on Sunday and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of the state from Monday, the officials said. PTI SDA AS AS