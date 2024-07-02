Rajasthan: Woman, 2 daughters found dead in pond; kin allege harassment by in-laws

Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) A woman and her two daughters were found dead in a pond in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday, police said.

The woman's family members have lodged an FIR against her in-laws for allegedly harassing and thrashing her, they said.

The incident took place in Charda village in the Khinvsar area of the district, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Leela and her daughters Kanika and Krishna, they said.

According to Leela's family members, she had called them on Monday night and said she was being thrashed by her in-laws.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Bhawanda police station, they added.

"The victim's family members have lodged FIR against in-laws. Their allegations are part of investigation," Mundwa DSP Arvind Kumar said.

The bodies have been kept at Khinvsar government hospital for postmortem, the DSP said. PTI AG RPA