Rajasthan: Woman commits suicide along with 2 kids by jumping into well in Bhilwara

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) A woman along with her two children allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

The bodies were recovered from the well and sent for post-mortem, they said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Subhash Nagar police station Rameshwar Teli said that Raju Devi Gadri (30) left her home and jumped into a well with her six-month-old son and her daughter in an agriculture farm near her house.

As per the primary investigation, the woman had a verbal spat with her husband in the morning, after which she left home, Teli said.

When she did not return, the family members started looking for her and came to know about the incident. The matter is being further investigated, Teli added. PTI SDA HIG HIG