Rajasthan: Woman, daughter die in road accident in Beawar

Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) A woman and her daughter died, and six others were injured on Wednesday when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck in Beawar district.

Naval Kishore, SHO, Raipur police station, said that the accident took place near Bansia village when the car collided with the truck ahead of it, killing Sharda (30) and her daughter Sonu (8).

He said that passengers in the car were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Pali district. Six people, including two seriously injured, have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased will be conducted on Thursday.

The SHO said that the accident could have occurred due to the car driver falling asleep or the truck driver applying brakes suddenly.

The police officer said the actual reasons would be revealed after the investigation.

The truck driver is on the run, he added. PTI AG AMJ AMJ AMJ