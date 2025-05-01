Rajasthan woman, daughter found dead in water-filled mine; police suspect suicide

Kota (Rajasthan) May 1 (PTI) Bodies of a woman and her 14-months-old daughter were recovered from a water-filled mine in a village in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said Thursday. They suspect it to be a case of suicide.

According to police, Kailash had filed a missing person report for his wife Venita (28) and daughter Riya on April 24.

In his complaint, Kailash said that he and his wife were working as labourers in a mine in Garda village. Vineta left home with his daughter after a minor domestic dispute on April 24 and did not return, SHO at Namana Police Station Dharmaram Jat said.

On Wednesday evening, police recovered Vineta and her daughter's body from a water-filled mine. Prima facie, it appears that bodies are around five to six days old and that Vineta jumped into the water with her daughter, the SHO said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, the SHO added. PTI COR HIG HIG