Rajasthan: Woman, daughters die after falling into well in Karauli

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) A woman and her two daughters were killed after they fell into a well in the Karauli district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

Police said that the two girls -- Neha (4) and Keerti (2) -- accidentally slipped into the well while taking a bath in the Patinkapura area.

Upon seeing this, their mother, Meena (24) immediately jumped into the well to save them. But they all drowned, police said.

They were taken out from the well with the help of the villagers and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, they said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, they added.