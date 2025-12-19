Rajasthan: Woman fire officer arrested for securing job using multiple fake diplomas

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) A woman assistant fire officer posted here has been arrested by the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police for allegedly securing appointment using multiple fake diplomas, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Sobia Saiyed, currently posted in Jaipur's Malviya Nagar zone, submitted multiple degrees and diplomas during document verification stage at a 2021 recruitment drive, they said.

During investigation, a close scrutiny of her documents revealed that she 'pursued' a BTech degree from Rajasthan Technical University in Kota and a one-year Fire and Safety Engineering diploma from an institute in Maharashtra's Nagpur simultaneously in regular mode.

She was also accused of obtaining two 'Sub-Fire Officer' diplomas in the same academic year from institutions located about 900 kilometres apart, in Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Police said Sobia Saiyed allegedly used the fake diplomas to mislead the Staff Selection Board and the local self-government department to secure employment.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI AG RUK RUK