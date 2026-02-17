Rajasthan: Woman found in live-in relationship over a week after family lodges missing complaint

Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) Days after parents of a woman lodged a missing complaint for her, she was found in a live-in relationship with a man from a different community, police said on Tuesday.

Ganj Station House Officer (SHO) Mahaveer Singh Rathore said, based on the complaint, a search was launched, and after tracing her, she was brought to the police station.

Upon questioning, she expressed her will to live with her partner, to which the parents objected, the officer said.

"The family insisted that the woman go with them, but she went with her live-in partner as per her will," the SHO said.

Singh said the woman’s parents and other members of the family created a ruckus in the area. They also tried to vandalise shops in the market; however, the situation was brought under control, and the mob was dispersed. PTI SDA OZ OZ