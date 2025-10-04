Rajasthan: Woman hangs self in Jaipur; police suspect depression over marital disputes

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) A 34-year old woman allegedly hanged self at her house here, with police suspecting that depression over frequent marital dispute drove her to commit suicide.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Jamdoli area on Friday evening. When Mamta did not respond to her family members, they broke the gate open and found her body hanging from a noose on the ceiling fan, made using her saree. She was taken to SMS hospital where she was declared dead by doctors. Primary investigation suggests that she was under depression due to frequent quarrels with her husband, who is a carpenter, police added.

Her husband had gone to work when the incident occurred, police said, adding that the matter was being investigated.