Rajasthan woman kills 3-year-old daughter by throwing her in lake, held

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her 3-year-old daughter by throwing her into the Ana Sagar Lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer, after spending several hours with her near the lake, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the woman, identified as Anjali Singh (28), took her daughter Kavya for a walk around the lake.

Anjali, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was in a live-in relationship with a man in Ajmer.

Circle officer Rudraprakash Sharma said that she had initially misled her partner by concocting a false story about her daughter's disappearance.

"A woman was walking on the chaupati late night. When a police team patrolling in the area enquired, she said her daughter had gone missing and she was searching for her. She also denied help from the police in searching the child," the police said.

The police team then left and examined CCTV footage from the area. In one footage, she was seen with the girl, and in another footage, she was alone.

Following this, police started a search operation and found the girl's body in the lake on Wednesday morning.

Police then arrested Anjali. During questioning, she said that her live-in partner, Akhilesh, often taunted her about the child, saying that Kavya was from her first marriage.

"The continuous verbal abuse may have pushed Anjali to take the extreme step of murdering her daughter," the CO said. PTI SDA HIG HIG