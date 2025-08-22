Rajasthan: Woman kills alcoholic live-in partner, calmly carries on with chores

Kota, Aug 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar strangled her live-in partner to death after tying his hands and feet with rope over his alcohol addiction, police said on Friday.

After killing Harakchand Lodha (32) on Thursday night, Rekha maintained a calm demeanour and carried on with her routine tasks until Lodha’s brother found him lying dead in a cot the next morning, they said.

Jawar SHO Dhanraj Rekha murdered her live-in-partner after being fed up with his drinking habit. She tied his hands and feet and strangled him in a room late Thursday night.

Lodha’s brother, who lives in the neighbourhood, came to inquire about him around 10 am. When he asked Rekha about him, she pointed to the body lying in the cot, the SHO said.

The woman stayed calm throughout the night in the room and carried on with her domestic chores without revealing about the incident to anyone, he added.

A case has been registered in the matter and the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem later in the day, the SHO said.

According to the police, Lodha had separated from his wife and children and had been living with Rekha for the last 6-7 months.

The two often quarreled over Lodha’s drinking habit and had also engaged in a scuffle on the night of the murder, they said, adding that further probe is underway.

The accused woman has not been arrested yet, the SHO said. PTI COR NB NB