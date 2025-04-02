Rajasthan: Woman kills sister-in-law with sickle in Kota

Kota, Apr 2 (PTI) An elderly woman was killed after she was attacked by her younger sister-in-law with a sickle while working in a field together here Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, the victim was identified as Shantibai (65), a resident of Alod Village.

The incident occurred when Shantibai and her sister-in-law had gone to a field to harvest crops. An argument broke out between them over some domestic issues, following which the accused attacked Shantibai with a sickle, Circle Inspector at Chechat police station, Rajendra Meena said.

Shantibai suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was referred to SRG Hospital in Jhalawar, Meena said. She died during treatment.

A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and is yet to be detained. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Meena added.