Rajasthan woman paraded naked: NCW team reaches Pratapgarh to probe incident

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) A team of the National Commission for Women on Monday reached Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district to investigate the case of a tribal woman being paraded naked by her husband and others.

The team praised the prompt action taken by the police in the case in which 11 people, including the husband of the woman, have been arrested.

The team comprising NCW member Delina Khongdup and counsellor Shalini Singh met the administrative and police officers and took updates about the case.

“Because of the police, the victim is now fearless and wants to live with her parents. We are investigating... whatever are the facts, we will also send them to the Ministry of Women and Child Development,” Khongdup told reporters.

A video of the woman being paraded naked by her husband and in-laws in a village under Dhariyawad police station area of Pratapgarh had gone viral following which the NCW took suo moto cognisance of the matter. PTI AG RHL