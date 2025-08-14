Rajasthan: Woman professor run over by truck after colliding with car

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) In a freak accident, a woman college professor died in Karauli district when she lost control of her scooter after colliding with an open door of a parked car on the roadside, and was run over by an incoming truck from behind, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Diksha (35), an assistant professor at Karauli Medical College. The accident occurred near the Collectorate on Wednesday night when she was returning from college.

Police said the car driver opened the door just when she was passing by, and the truck was right behind her. She collided with the door, lost her balance and fell under the rear wheels of a passing truck.

The injuries were fatal, police said and added that the whole incident has been captured on CCTV.