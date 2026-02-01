Rajasthan: Woman run over by train while crossing track in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was killed after she was run over by a train while crossing a railway track here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near the Arjun Nagar underpass in Mahesh Nagar police staton area.

The deceased, identified as Seema Mahawar, was living in Mahesh Nagar for preparations for competitive exams, they said.

While returning home on Sunday afternoon, she attempted to take a shortcut by crossing the track, but failed to see the fast approaching train, and was run over, police said, adding that the body has been shifted to a mortuary for postmortem examination. PTI SDA ARB ARB