Rajasthan: Woman, son, nephew found dead; cops examining suspicious powder found near bodies

Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) The bodies of a woman, her minor son and a man were found lying on the roadside near a shop in the Bharatpur district in Rajasthan on Saturday morning, the police said.

Additional SP Satish Yadav said the deceased have been identified as Anita, her 12-year-old son, and Shubham, her nephew.

The trio was found dead outside the shop in Kanjoli village. A suspicious packet containing an unidentified powder was recovered near the bodies along with traces of the substance scattered around, the SP said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that they were missing for the last two days.

Anita had left home in Karauli with her son two days ago, informing her family that she was going to Bharatpur. Her husband, Devendra, currently resides in Karnataka.

The woman's brother identified the bodies after police alerted the family.

"We are investigating all possible angles, including suicide, and the nature of the powder found near the bodies is being examined," Yadav said, adding that a forensic team has been called in for further examination.