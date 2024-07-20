Rajasthan: Woman stabbed to death in her house in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her house here on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in a colony on Goner Road when the unidentified accused entered the house of a businessman and attacked his wife, Manju Sharma. She was alone at the time of the incident, they said.

The matter came to light when the woman's son reached home and found her lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to a hospital. The doctors declared her dead on arrival, police said.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary for postmortem. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused, police added.