Rajasthan: Woman survives suicide bid with two children who died; held for murder

Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman lost her two kids but survived a suicide bid with them in Rajasthan's Churu after which she was arrested on the charge of murdering her children, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Mainasar village when the woman, Nargis, along with her daughter Alisha (3) and son Ibrar (1) jumped into a water tank to commit suicide.

Both the children died and the woman survived. She was admitted to a hospital for primary treatment and was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of her children, SHO Ratangarh police station Dilip Singh said.

He said that primary investigation reveals that the woman was disturbed due to some family issues. PTI SDA HIG HIG