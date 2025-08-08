Rajasthan: Woman takes own life, mother-in-law dies trying to save her

Udaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) A woman died after she allegedly set herself on fire following a domestic dispute in Udaipur, and her mother-in-law, who tried to save her, lost her life as well, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Jindoli village when Mangi Gameti (35) argued with her husband, Gopilal Gameti. Subsequently, in a fit of anger, she allegedly poured a flammable substance on herself in a shed attached to the house and set herself ablaze, the police said.

Her mother-in-law, Pepa Bai (65), rushed to save her but was also engulfed in the flames. Both women died on the spot, the police added.

The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem by a medical board on Friday.

An inquiry has been initiated based on a report lodged by the victim's father-in-law, the police mentioned.