Rajasthan: Woman, two daughters killed in head-on collision between cars in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) A woman and her two daughters were killed and as many injured in a head-on collision between two cars here on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place on the Chomu-Renwal State Highway on Monday morning, leading to a heavy traffic jam. The damaged vehicles were removed with the help of a crane, after which the traffic could be resumed.

Renwal Police Station In-charge Devendra Chawla said the collision occurred between two cars near the Harsoli brick kiln. All the injured in this accident were admitted to the Renwal (Jaipur) sub-district hospital with the help of two ambulances from where they were referred to a hospital in Chomu.

According to the police, Babulal Yadav of village panchayat Malikpur of Kishangarh Renwal Panchayat Samiti had left with his family on Monday morning. The car collided with another car coming from the opposite direction.

Police said that Babulal Yadav's wife Jamna Devi (48) and his daughter Shimla (26) who were travelling in the car died on the spot. Babulal Yadav, his son Sunil and two daughters Raju and Laxmi who were travelling in the car got injured. Laxmi (20) died during treatment.